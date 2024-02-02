Shaheen Afridi took to his social media and shared a video with Manchester United's co-owner Avram Glazer. In the video, Avram Glazer can be seen gifting a Manchester United jersey to Shaheen Afridi and also has invited to watch the football match at Old Trafford or even at an American football game. To this Shaheen Afridi has thanked Avram Glazer with a social media post with a heartfelt caption, "Thank you Avram Glazer. It was great to meet you. Eagerly anticipating attending some Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL games with you and to host you in my beautiful Pakistan." 'Aapki Shaadi Kab Hai?’ Babar Azam Involved in Hilarious Interaction With Pakistan Teammate Mohammad Rizwan During His Twitter Space Session.

Watch Video Here

Thank you Avram Glazer. It was great to meet you. Eagerly anticipating attending some Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL games with you and to host you in my beautiful Pakistan. 🇵🇰 🙌 @manutd @buccaneers #VipersFam #FangsOut pic.twitter.com/mnVkjmpoXA — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 2, 2024

