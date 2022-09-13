Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is going through a lot of training drills to be ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to leg injury and it is uncertain whether he will feature in the Pakistan team for the global event in Australia which will be held in October. Afridi took to Twitter to share a video of his gym session and captioned: "Almost there! In shaa'Allah."

Watch Shaheen Afridi's Gym Video:

Almost there! In shaa'Allah. pic.twitter.com/UrNHnjHyEj — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 12, 2022

