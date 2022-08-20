Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 and the following T20Is against England due to an injury. This is a huge blow for Pakistan as they head into the Asia Cup without one of their most influential players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Injured:

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup and the upcoming T20I series against England because of injury. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)