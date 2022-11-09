Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen signing the Indian flag for a fan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistan pacer reportedly fulfilled a request from an Indian fan who wanted an autograph from him. Pakistan made it to the last four after a shaky start to the tournament and would face New Zealand in the first semifinal, on Wednesday, November 9.

Shaheen Afridi Signs Indian Flag:

Shaheen Afridi signing Indian flag for an Indian fan 💚 pic.twitter.com/OZZ0U1bjzv — Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) November 8, 2022

