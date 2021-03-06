Shaheen Shah Afridi to Get Engaged With Shahid Afridi's Daughter

With permission from both families, I would like to clarify the engagement rumours between Shaheen Afridi and the daughter of Shahid Afridi. The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within 2 yrs,following the completion of her education. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) March 6, 2021

