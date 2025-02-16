India vs Pakistan match is happening. The mega cricketing match will be part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where India and Pakistan are in Group A and will face each other on February 23 at Dubai International stadium. Ahead of the mega fixture, former Pakistan all rounder Shahid Afridi shared his views. He mentioned that the India cricket team has more match winners than Pakistan. Shahid Afridi played in many India vs Pakistan matches. Pakistan to Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The Simpsons' Prediction Video Goes Viral After Bold Claim.

Shahid Afridi Favours India Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Advantage 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia, believes @SAfridiOfficial ! 💪 📽 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟𝗥𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗦 is now streaming on JioHotstar & will air on SUN, 16th FEB, at 3:30 PM on Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi.#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 23rd… pic.twitter.com/Noj6rOJkPH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)