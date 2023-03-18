Bangladesh have registered their biggest victory in ODI cricket after defeating Ireland by 183 runs in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Batting first, Bangladesh put up a big total of 338-8 on board. Shakib Al Hasan 93(89) and Towhid Hridoy 92(85) scored half-centuries for Bangladesh. Graham Hume meanwhile picked up four wickets for Ireland. In reply, Ireland were bowled out for 155. Ebadot Hossain was the best bowler for Bangladesh and took four wickets. Meanwhile, Nasum Ahmed got three. With this win, Bangladesh have also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh Register Their Biggest ODI Win

✅ Highest ODI team total ✅ Largest victory in terms of runs Bangladesh start the ODI series in style. Scorecard- https://t.co/vRWhcVLdMn#BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/1fF9veWQMZ — bdcrictime.com (@BDCricTime) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)