West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph received a hero's welcome after he arrived in Guyana following his sensational performance that helped West Indies beat Australia in the second Test at the Gabba. Joseph scalped a seven-wicket haul to help West Indies defeat Australia by eight runs and level the series. What made this victory special was he was injured by a toe-crusher from Mitchell Starc a day earlier and despite the pain, came out to bowl his side to a win the next day. He was named both player of the match as well as series for his memorable performance, which fans would remember for a long, long time. Cricket West Indies Rewards 'Gabba Hero' Shamar Joseph with International Retainer Contract.

Shamar Joseph Receives Grand Welcome in Guyana

The Hero of Baracara!🇬🇾 Shamar Joseph returned home to Guyana to the screams, cheers and adorations of families, fans & officials at the Cheddi Jagan International. 📷: photos courtesy News Room Inc. (Guyana)#AUSvWI #MaroonMagic pic.twitter.com/HCZ2SAbbPJ — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2024

