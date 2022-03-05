Australia cricketing legend Shane Warner passed away on March 04, 2022, at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack. Team Australia and Pakistan held a minute's silence ahead of the Test match to honour the great cricketer.

One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5vIspAVmyr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)