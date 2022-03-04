Shane Warne, legendary Australian spinner, died on Friday after suffering from suspected heart attack. He was 52. The tragic news was apparently received with shock in the cricket fraternity. Once the news broke out, fans, former and current cricketers mourned the death of the iconic cricketer. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. Shane Warne, Former Australian Cricketer, Dies of Suspected Heart Attack; He was 52.

Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Wasim Jaffer Tweets

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket" My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Michael Vaughan heart broken

💔 Love ya king … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022

Condolences from Shahid Afridi

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

RIP

Oh gosh. Unbelievable. Gone too soon. Way too soon. R.I.P., Legend. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. #ShaneWarne — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 4, 2022

Babar Azam Reacts

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Ben Stokes Tweets

Australian Legend@rajasthanroyals Legend Was an honour to know you and work with you This man is a LEGEND ❤️❤️#theking 😢 https://t.co/InZb4mH8fH — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 4, 2022

Former RR Captain is no More!

No, it just can’t be… — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 4, 2022

Rishabh Pant Tweets

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022

