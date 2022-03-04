Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died of suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warner was 52. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a statement reads.

BREAKING: Australian cricket icon Shane Warne has died aged 52. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management have confirmed in a statement. — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)