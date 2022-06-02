Shane Warne was given a tribute by the Lord's Cricket Ground, who named their commentary box after the former Australian great. The Lord's commentary box would now be known as 'The Shane Warne Commentary Box'. Warne had died earlier this year, much to the shock of the entire cricket world.

Lord's commentary box will be known as "The Shane Warne Commentary Box". Nice gesture for the great man. pic.twitter.com/LWdPW5MkQt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 2, 2022

