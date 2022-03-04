Shane Warne would be memorable for many famous cricketing memories but the one that stands out would always be the 'ball of the century.' While bowling to Englishman Mike Gatting on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in 1993, Warne foxed him completely by knocking off his off-stump. It was a special delivery as the ball had pitched on the leg-stump and Gatting, in an attempt to defend, missed it because of a little more spin.

