Shashank Singh's sale to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2024 Auction on December 19 was not without drama. The player's name was announced by auctioneer Mallika Sagar and Punjab Kings, who had raised their paddle, purchased the player at his base price--Rs 20 lakh. However, minutes later, they shared that they did not want to sign the player. But eventually, the player went to Punjab Kings only as they had raised their peddle when his name had come up. 'Even Gambhir is Smiling' Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After KKR Buy Mitchell Starc for Record Price of INR 24.75 Crore At IPL 2024 Auction Goes Viral.

'Drama'

What drama! What luck! #PBKS didn’t want Shashank Singh but they raised the peddle! Wanted to withdraw him but couldn’t. #iplauction2024 — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) December 19, 2023

'Lucky'

Lucky Shashank Singh 😂 but at the same time he deserves a contract — ShravanΨ (@7en8ai) December 19, 2023

This is What Happened

Punjab Kings bought Shashank Singh for 20 Lakhs, and the hammer went down. Then when the next player was about to come, PBKS owners said we don't want the player. But the Auctioneer said now you have to keep him. So, Shashank Singh sold to PBKS for 20L!#IPL2024 | #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/2h4HsYYwjn — Fantasy World (@fantasyworld080) December 19, 2023

