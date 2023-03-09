Lahore, March 8: Cash, including foreign currency of over USD 20,000, and other valuables were stolen from the house of former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez in Lahore, reports said on Wednesday. Highest Run-Chase in PSL History: Jason Roy Scores 145 Off 63 Balls As Quetta Gladiators Chase Down Record 241 Against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi.

As per the FIR lodged on a complaint of the cricketer's uncle Shahid Iqbal, unidentified thieves broke into the locked house in Lahore's posh DHA area after scaling its walls when the family was in Islamabad, the Dawn reported.

Iqbal alleged the suspects took away foreign currency and other valuables, saying the footage of the incident was available, it said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).