Glory for Saurashtra as they beat Maharasthra in the final of the Vijay Hazare trophy 2022 to clinch the title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 2. After losing the toss and put into bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his red-hot run of form as he scored another century and took a once troubled Maharasthra to the respectable total of 248/9 at the end of first innings. The score was under par as Saurashtra chased it down thanks to the heroics of Sheldon Jackson who scored a brilliant 136-ball 133 to seal the deal for Saurashtra. Saurashtra won the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 14 long years. Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores Third Consecutive Hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Achieves Feat During Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Final

Saurashtra Win Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

