Ruturaj continued his fine form as he slammed a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 final, which is his third on the trot in the tournament, on Friday, December 1. Batting in the Saurashtra vs Maharashtra final, the right-hander got to the three-figure mark off 125 deliveries. He was eventually dismissed for 108 off 131 deliveries with seven fours and four sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits World Record Seven Sixes in 43-Run Over During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022–23 (Watch Video)

Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad Celebrate his Century, Here:

2⃣2⃣0⃣* in Quarterfinal 1⃣6⃣8⃣ in Semi-final 💯 up & going strong in the #Final What a sensational run of form this has been for Maharashtra captain @Ruutu1331! 🙌 🙌 Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/CGhKsFzC4g #VijayHazareTrophy | #SAUvMAH | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/jbgdg3O1Eu — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 2, 2022

