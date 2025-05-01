Shikhar Dhawan has made his relationship official with his long-time rumoured Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The former Indian cricketer shared a romantic post with his partner on Instagram, which has gone viral on social media. Dhawan captioned the post "My ❤️." This is the first time the duo have gone public about their relationship, putting an end to all rumours about them. Shikhar and Sophie were first spotted during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Since then, the duo has made public appearances, but never confirmed their relationship until now. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Funny Instagram Reel With His Rumored Girlfriend Sophie Shine, Video Goes Viral.

Shikhar Dhawan Confirms His Relationship With Sophie Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soph (@sophieshine93)

