Shikhar Dhawan has been in the headlines for quite some time now. The former Indian cricketer was spotted with a mystery woman at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Later on, it was revealed that the mystery woman was Sophie Shine. The duo have appeared in recent times that sparked dating rumours. Dhawan, who is known for sharing funny Instagram reels on his social handle, recently shared a reel featuring Sophie Shine. The video has now gone viral on social media. Did Shikhar Dhawan 'Confirm' Relationship With Sophie Shine? Ex-India Cricketer's 'Most Beautiful Girl in the Room is My Girlfriend' Remark at Event Sparks Speculations (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)