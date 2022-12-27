Shikhar Dhawan has been axed from the Indian ODI squad that is slated to face Sri Lanka in a three-match series in January 2023. The left-hander has been leading the side in ODIs in 2022 but despite a lot of opportunities, has failed to make an impact with the bat. India's squad to face Sri Lanka in the three ODIs was named on Tuesday and regular captain Rohit Sharma has been announced to return. With the ODI World Cup approaching this year, this series might be the start of India shaping up a playing XI for the tournament. With Dhawan out of form and Ishan Kishan making an impact at the top of the order, it was hard to see him being named in the squad. Following the squad announcement, netizens took to social media to react to Dhawan being left out. While some thanked him for his service all these years, others reckoned that it was tough for him to make another comeback. India ODI Squad for Sri Lanka Series Announced: Rohit Sharma Returns, Hardik Pandya Named Vice-Captain.

'Thank you for your service'

Thank You for your service, Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i6vMySyr5A — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) December 27, 2022

'Difficult'

Shikhar Dhawan left out from the ODI squad. Kind of expected. Difficult to see him returning. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 27, 2022

'Mr. ICC'

Mr. ICC, thank you for your services Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️ Maybe there would have been some different scenes in 2019 WC if u weren't injured against Australia. 🥺#ShikharDhawan #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/GUkT3ZVKXO — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 27, 2022

Thank You, Gabbar

Ever smiling,never complained about anything.Always performed like a champ when the stage was big. It's probably curtains for Shikhar Dhawan's international career. Wish he could have continued to do well, but it is what it is. Thank you Jatt ji, aka Gabbar. 💙#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/cgSJj9FgT9 — Sid (@sid_2893) December 27, 2022

'End of the road'

Looks like the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan, heartbreaking but it is what it is. Thank you Gabbar for being there whenever we needed you in ICC tournaments! Has had a career to be proud of ❤️ — Udit (@udit_buch) December 27, 2022

