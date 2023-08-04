India is currently playing West Indies in the 1st T20I at Brain Lara Stadium at Tarouba, Trinidad and chasing the target of 150 in the second innings. Suryakumar Yadav came on to the crease after a few early wickets and tried to take on the West Indies attack. But it was Jason Holder that put end to his stay with his change up. Suryakumar tried to drive the ball on the rise but due the slowness of the surface failed to keep it down. Shimron Hetmyer drives to his left and takes a brilliant catch.

Shimron Hetmyer Catch Video

