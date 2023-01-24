ICC has recently revealed the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022. Two Indian cricketers, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have been included in the team. Both Siraj and Iyer performed exceptionally well for the Indian team in the ODI format during the last year and have been now rewarded. Meanwhile, Pakistan batter Babar Azam was named the captain of the team. Two cricketers each from Australia (Travis Head, Adam Zampa), West Indies (Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph), and New Zealand (Tom Latham, Trent Boult) are featuring in the side. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe (Sikandar Raza), and Bangladesh (Mehidy Hasan Miraz) have one representative each. Rishabh Pant Only Indian Included in ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022; Ben Stokes Named Captain.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Stars galore 🤩 Here's your ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022 👏 More 👉 https://t.co/5h03FyfkDo #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/7V4P0LgMw7 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2023

