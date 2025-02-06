Fans heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer after the right-hander scored an attractive 36-ball 59 during the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The right-hander, who had a stellar ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, did not find a place in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2024-25 season. He returned to domestic cricket and impressed big time for Mumbai before making a comeback to the ODI team for the IND vs ENG series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Shreyas Iyer Smashes Jofra Archer for Back-to-Back Sixes During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

'Shreyas Iyer on Fire'

'What a Comeback'

A quickfire 50 by Shreyas Iyer, what a comeback !! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ewsE4DnQcY — Aditya (@aditya5727_) February 6, 2025

'Unmatched'

Shreyas Iyer in the ODIs is unmatched. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0TDThKUrPc — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 6, 2025

'Announces His Comeback in Style'

Shreyas Iyer announces his comeback in style! 🔥 A brilliant half-century under pressure, rescuing India's innings when it mattered most. Class, composure, and confidence-just what the team needed! 🇮🇳👏 #INDvENG — Devendra Ram Jatav (@DevendraJatavDJ) February 6, 2025

'Best No 4 Batter in ODIs'

Shreyas Iyer is once again showing everyone why he is our best no. 4 batter in ODI cricket. pic.twitter.com/1XohG5lC3v — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 6, 2025

'Impressive Knock Indeed'

What knock by shreyas iyer 🔥🔥 — SKR (@saikumar320023) February 6, 2025

