Shreyas Iyer was spotted playing with 'Hitman' sticker on his bat during the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on March 2. The right-hander has established himself to be a key member of the Indian middle-order in ODIs and showed just why with an impressive performance against New Zealand in the Group A clash. While celebrating his fighting half-century, fans were quick to spot the bat which had a 'Hitman' sticker on it. However, it is not clear if Shreyas Iyer batted with Rohit Sharma's bat or one from the 'Hitman' edition. Shreyas Iyer took control of the Indian innings and struck a fighting 79 off 98 balls. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja Discuss Glenn Phillips’ One-Handed Stunner During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer's Bat With 'Hitman' Written On It

Another Picture

Shreyas Iyer is playing with Rohit Sharma's bat or his bat edition. The "Hitman". 🤝 pic.twitter.com/M8HnvOrwOW — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 2, 2025

Shreyas Iyer's Bat With 'Hitman' Written on It

