It was a good day for the India national cricket team as they reached 310-5 in 85 overs at stumps on the first day of the ongoing second Test of the five-match series against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. Batting first, Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fighting knock of 87 off 107 deliveries with the help of 13 fours. KL Rahul (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) fall cheaply. Karun Nair (31) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (25) couldn't convert their starts. However, the day belonged to Team India Test captain Shubman Gill. The right-handed batter slammed his seventh Test century and second as Team India's captain in the longest format. Gill also joined the elite list, including Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar, with hundreds in the first two Tests as India captain. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 114 runs. He was well supported by veteran Ravindra Jadeja (41*) as Team India crossed over 300-run mark on the opening day of the second Test. Shubman Gill Scores Back-to-Back Centuries As Captain in Test Cricket, Registers Seventh Hundred in Longest Format During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

A Day Belong to Team India

That's stumps ✅ Good work from Chris Woakes and our bowling attack has put us in a strong position on Day 1 💪 pic.twitter.com/uit6LSOxn0 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2025

