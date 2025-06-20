Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara took a hilarious dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan on live television before the start of the first Test between India and England in Leeds on June 20. A video was shared by Sony Sports Network on X where Cheteshwar Pujara was seen presenting a photo frame of Michael Vaughan's old tweet of wrongly predicting India's 4-0 whitewash on the 2020-21 Australia tour. After this, Vaughan took the photo frame and signed it, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara and Sunil Gavaskar laughed. This hilarious moment between Cheteshwar Pujara and Michael Vaughan went viral on social media. For those unversed, India won that 2020-21 series 2-1 and also pulled a historic win at the Gabba. Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicket Video: Watch England Captain Ben Stokes' Ripper to Remove Indian Opener During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Cheteshwar Pujara Takes Hilarious Jibe at Michael Vaughan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)