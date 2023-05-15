Shubman Gill finally has an IPL hundred to his name! The stylish young batter has been one of the best players for Gujarat Titans and in the IPL and this achievement came off just 56 balls. Gill struck 13 fours and one six en route to his maiden hundred in the tournament. It was also the first hundred by a Gujarat Titans batter in the IPL.

Shubman Gill Scores Hundred

