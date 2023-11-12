It seemed that Rohit Sharma did not have any dearth of bowling options during the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 12. He threw the ball to Virat Kohli and he delivered with the wicket of Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, much to the joy of the fans present at the stadium. After the move worked, Rohit turned to more part-time options in Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Gill was introduced into the attack in the 29th over while Suryakumar Yadav was called on to roll his arms over in the 33rd over of the match. Virat Kohli Takes a Wicket in ODIs After Nine Years! Star Cricketer Dismisses Scott Edwards During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Shubman Gill Bowl in IND vs NED Match

Suryakumar Yadav Bowls in IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match

More Bowling Options for Rohit Sharma and India!

