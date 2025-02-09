Shubman Gill took an excellent running catch to dismiss Harry Brook during the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 on Sunday, February 9. Harry Brook was looking set for a good score under his belt and had stitched a 66-run partnership with Joe Root when he attempted to charge at a slower delivery from Harshit Rana and the ball went high in the air. Positioned at mid-off, Shubman Gill kept his eyes on the ball and ran back before pulling out a dive and taking the catch. He also did well to hold onto the ball even as he landed. Crowd at Barabati Stadium Goes Berserk After India Captain Rohit Sharma Names Virat Kohli in Playing XI During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Shubman Gill's Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook, Here:

