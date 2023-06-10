Australia set a target of 444 runs in front of India at the fourth innings of the World Test Championship final at the Oval with still three sessions to go in the Test match. India started the chase with intent, hitting a few solid shots for boundary as the Indian openers looked to open the game. That's when Scott Boland gave Australia a breakthrough with Shubman Gill edging one to third slip where Cameron Green took a brilliant one-handed catch, It was a controversial take but the third umpire adjudged it out after a review. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Shubman Gill Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)