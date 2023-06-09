Indian batter Shubman Gill will rue his decision of leaving the ball as the delivery from Australian pacer Scott Boland rather than going out, came in and crashed onto the stumps. Prior to getting bowled, the Indian batter looked in good touch after taking the attack to the Australian bowlers. The video of Gill’s dismissal went viral. Sharing the video of Gill’s dismissal, the ICC captioned the post, “Costly leave for Shubman Gill.” Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Indian Batsman During Day 2 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

Shubman Gill Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

