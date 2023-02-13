Team India opening batsman Shubman Gill has been named as the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for January 2023. Gill was nominated alongside New Zealand’s Devon Conway and fellow countryman Mohammed Siraj. His standout knock though came in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand in Hyderabad, where he smashed 208 off 149 on a day when none of his teammates crossed 28, to power India to a match-winning score of 349/8 in what turned out to be a nail-biting thriller. Gill also smashed a 126* off just 63 deliveries in the third T20I against New Zealand to extend an enviable run.

Shubman Gill Named ICC POTM January 2023

We have a winner! 🏅 Our first ICC Men’s Player of the Month of 2023 has been named 👇 — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2023

