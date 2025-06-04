Former owner of the Bengaluru-based franchise, Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth Mallya was spotted having an emotional moment, shedding tears of joy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match to clinch their maiden Indian Premier League title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the thriller by six runs to claim the IPL 2025 trophy. Winning the first-ever title in the cash-rich tournament, Siddharth Mallya turned emotional at the moment of victory. Back in the day, Siddharth Mallya was regularly seen cheering RCB from the stands. Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers Say 'Ee Sala Cup Namdu' After RCB Win Their First Indian Premier League Title (Watch Video).

Siddharth Mallya Crying After RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya)

