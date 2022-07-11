Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya starred with 12 wickets and Dinesh Chandimal struck a fine double hundred as they beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in Galle to level the two-match Test series 1-1. Chandimal's double-ton powered Sri Lanka to 554 in response to Australia's 364 in the first innings. Jayasuriya then made life difficult for the visitors with a second six-wicket haul in the match to bundle out Australia for only 151.

See Result:

12 wickets for Prabath Jayasuriya as 🇱🇰 won by an innings and 39 runs in the final Test in Galle 👏 #SLvAUS Test series finishes 1-1 🤝 pic.twitter.com/55P9S96WqZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 11, 2022

