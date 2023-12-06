Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have started to roll out the awards for the ground staff for their efforts in Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka, which co-hosted the Asia Cup 2023 this September, witnessed some rain-affected contests and the groundsmen did their absolute best to make conditions suitable for play to resume whenever they were called to action. The SLC have rewarded the staff of the R Premadasa Stadium and will also honour those who worked hard at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy as well. Mohammed Siraj Donates His Man of the Match Cash Prize to Groundstaff of R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo After IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final.

SLC Reward Ground Staff for Efforts During Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket commenced the distribution of the US$50,000 award (LKR 16 million) money promised during the Asia Cup to the ground staff of the RPICS, Colombo, and PICS, Kandy. Accordingly, 138 members of the ground staff of the RPICS, Colombo, who worked during the Asia Cup… pic.twitter.com/WTERf3t5Lm — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)