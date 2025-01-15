Indian captain Smriti Mandhana scored 100 runs in just 70 balls making her the fastest Indian Women batter to score a ton. With this impressive achievement, Mandhana also holds a record for scoring 10 centuries for the India women’s national cricket team. While Meg Lennin leads the chart with 15 ODI centuries, Mandhana is in the joint-third position with English batters Nat Sciver-Brunt and Beaumont. The India national women’s team already has a 2-0 lead in the series against the Ireland national women’s team. Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest ODI Century by Indian Batter in Women's Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025.

