Smriti Mandhana has been on fire since the last year and is continuing her great form in the new year 2025 as well. Mandhan who is leading the India women's national cricket team in the three-match ODI series against Ireland women has completed her 10th ODI century in women's cricket. Smriti Mandhana got to her hundred in just 70 deliveries and with that she also scored the fastest ODI century by Indian women's cricketer. India Women vs Ireland Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest ODI Century by Indian Batter in ODIs

SMRITI MANDHANA SCORES THE FASTEST ODI CENTURY FOR INDIA! 🇮🇳



It took her just 70 balls to hit her 10th ODI century! 🤯#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/J7CmqJGLfn— Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)