India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana completed 4500 runs in women's ODIs. The left-handed batter achieved this feat during the first ODI against the England women's national cricket team at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 16. Mandhana also became the second Indian player after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit 4500+ runs in women's ODIs. The former Indian captain is leading the list with 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. India-W Beat England-W by Six Wickets in 4th T20I 2025; Radha Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma Shine As Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Gain Unassailable 3–1 Lead.

Smriti Mandhana Completes 4500 Runs in Women's ODIs

