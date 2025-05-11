Smriti Mandhana continued her rich form and scored her 11th Women's One-Day International (ODI) hundred during the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final. Mandhana raced to her 11th hundred off just 92 balls, which were laced with 12 fours and two sixes. Mandhana slammed Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu for three successive fours to reach the landmark, pushing the Indian player to sole third place in the list of most WODI hundreds behind Meg Lanning (15) and Suzie Bates (13). Unfortunately, Mandhana could only add 16 more runs after 100 and fall to Dewmi Vihanga for 116. Smriti Mandhana Becomes India's Leading Six-Hitter in Women's ODIs, Goes Past Harmanpreet Kaur; Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SL-W Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final.

Smriti Mandhana Hits 11th WODI Ton

