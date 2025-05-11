Ace opener Smriti Mandhana (53) achieved a personal milestone to become India's most prolific six-hitter in Women's One-Day Internationals (ODIs), breaking past captain Harmanpreet Kaur's record (52) during the ongoing IND-W vs SL-W Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final in Colombo. Mandhana hit an in-form Sri Lanka women's spinner Dewmi Vihanga for a massive six in the fifth over, above the extra cover region to claim the record for herself. IND-W vs SL-W Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Toss Report and Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, Women in Blue Elect To Bat in Summit Clash.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Harmanpreet Kaur's Record

Smriti Mandhana has now hit the most sixes for India in ODIs - 53*#SLvIND #ODISeries #TriSeries — FanCode (@FanCode) May 11, 2025

