India women's national cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2025. From four ODI outings across the month, the left-handed batter smashed 308 runs, averaging 77 while boasting a strike rate of 135.68. Mandhana's standout display would come in the series decider against Australia Women, where she blasted a 50-ball century – the second-fastest in Women's ODI history. BCCI Women congratulated the southpaw after winning the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award. Abhishek Sharma Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2025, BCCI Congratulates World No 1 Ranked Batter.

Smriti Mandhana Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for September 2025

