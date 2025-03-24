Hardik Pandya penned a heartfelt note for his brother Krunal Pandya on his 34th birthday. Born on March 24, 1991, Krunal Pandya made his international debut in 2018 and the Indian all-rounder featured in five ODIs and 19 T20Is where he scored 130 and 124 runs respectively and picked up two ODI wickets along with 15 scalps in T20Is. Taking to social media, Hardik Pandya wrote, "My big bro! Tough to put into words just how much you mean to me. Always there, always in my corner, and the best KP papa to Agu. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, how much we’ve grown together and now we get to see our beautiful boys grow up together too. Love you always bhai and wishing you a very happy birthday." Krunal Pandya starred with a Man of the Match performance for RCB in the first match of IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar Credits Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma for Seven-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Hardik Pandya Wishes Brother Krunal Pandya on His Birthday

My big bro! Tough to put into words just how much you mean to me. Always there, always in my corner, and the best KP papa to Agu. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, how much we’ve grown together and now we get to see our beautiful boys grow up together too. Love you always bhai… pic.twitter.com/L3ygz66shF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 24, 2025

