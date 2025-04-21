RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) came up with a cheeky response to an old post from Bollywood actor Salman Khan after beating Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on April 21. The Rajat Patidar-led side overcame Punjab Kings in what was a one-sided contest in Mullanpur to register their fifth win of the season. Salman Khan, way back in 2014, had penned a post on 'X' which read, "Zinta's team won kya?" (Did Zinta's team win?) days after the Preity Zinta-co-owned Punjab Kings had finished runners-up in the IPL that year. RCB, in a response to that post after beating Punjab Kings on April 20, wrote, "Sorry bhai, not today." IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer Involved in Argument After RCB Star’s Celebration Triggers Punjab Kings Captain (Watch Video).

RCB's Response on Salman Khan's Post

Sorry bhai, not today. 😌 https://t.co/9ZJgFY087H — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 20, 2025

