Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered their fifth consecutive victory away from home after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Chandigarh on Sunday. Chasing a 158-run target, Virat Kohli was at his very best again. The 36-year-old played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 73 off 54 deliveries. The veteran also stitched a crucial 103-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 61 runs. After wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma hit the winning runs, Virat Kohli animatedly celebrated towards PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer. Kohli's animated gesture held significance after their loss just nights ago in Bengaluru against PBKS. However, Iyer smiled and nodded, unbothered by Kohli's fiery display. The duo was also seen having a banter during the players' handshake. The video has now gone viral on social media. 36-Year-Old Virat Kohli Flexes His Fitness Levels, Runs Four Alongside Devdutt Padikkal Under Afternoon Heat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer Engage in Banter

Shreyas iyyer is clearly not happy with virat kohli's attitude towards others. Not a good thing for indian cricket. Virat Kohli is destroying indian cricket from inside 😔#PBKSvsRCB#ViratKohli#ShreyasIyer#TATAIPL2025pic.twitter.com/uS1ShtKBtT — Saurabh 🤍 (@Cricket_Gyaani_) April 20, 2025

Royal Challengers Opener Celebrates Passionately

Virat Kohli teasing Shreyas Iyer 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oVTJqlx2p7 — • (@LoftedOffDrive) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)