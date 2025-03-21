Before the high-voltage and intense IPL 2025 campaign opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru, players of the two franchises, RCB's Phil Salt and KKR's Venkatesh Iyer were caught in a light mood and playful banter. Being teammates last season, having represented KKR in IPL 2024, Salt and Iyer know each other well. While Salt was picked by RCB, KKR managed to retain Iyer in IPL 2025 mega auctions. Iyer was seen throwing balls towards Salt during the practice session ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match, in a video posted on RCB's official "X" handle. Salt reacting to the joking gesture from his ex-teammate decided to have a fun banter, he referred to Venkatesh Iyer as "Venky", and also said that he is gearing up for "these guys", referring to his former team. After referring to Iyer with an informal "Venky", he immediately became formal, though jokingly saying "Sorry, Venkatesh Iyer". KKR vs RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

Phil Salt's Banter with Venkatesh Iyer Ahead of IPL 2025:

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁🧂 A bit of banter between Iyer and Salt ahead of the opening blockbuster! 😂#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/uAoff6hnkB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2025

