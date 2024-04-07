Sourav Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals met his old teammate from Team India and friend Sachin Tendulkar when he visited Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for practice alongside his team head of the IPL 2024 clash between DC and MI. Sachin, who is the Mumbai Indians mentor now was also elated to see him and the duo had a friendly conversation. Later, Sourav shared the clip of them catching up on Instagram with the caption 'What a player . Dear friend .. so good to see him again'. Shimton Hetmyer Celebrates in Joy As Jos Buttler Reaches His Century In the Last Ball of the Innings During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly Reunites With Former India Teammate Sachin Tendulkar

