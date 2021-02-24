Sourav Ganguly has posted a tweet on social media and said that he will miss out on being at the Motera Stadium for Pink Ball Test. He further hoped to have full stands.

Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah .. pic.twitter.com/za7vdYHTN0 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2021

