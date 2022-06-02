The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former captain Sourav Ganguly posted yet another cryptic tweet and left fans guessing. "Revealing the first of its kind in India at 12 pm...not an educational app," Ganguly wrote. Earlier, in a tweet, the former cricketer had written, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person, who has been part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of life." And left fans guessing what it could be.

C R E D!... — Pooja 👩‍💻🌐🏏 (@Alyssa_Healy77) June 2, 2022

Is it?

Even I said the same thing. 😂 this is a cred ad hype only! — Humkadam (@Hamdzou) June 2, 2022

Keep Guessing

Fingers Crossed

Batao Bhai 😂 — Soha v Patel 🇮🇳 (@patelsoha18) June 2, 2022

Guess Continues...

Dada why are you puzzling us 😊😊😊 — SUMAN AICH (@SUMANAICH17) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)