South Africa continue their winning streak as they have now secured a big 190-run victory over New Zealand and made the semifinal scenario of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 interesting as Pakistan now return to the race with the defeat of New Zealand. Putting into bat first, Quinton de Kock (114) and Rassie van der Dussen (133) scored centuries to set a strong base for South Africa. David Miller's (53) strong finish powered them to a big total of 357/4. Chasing it, New Zealand lost their way early with wickets in regular intervals and despite a valiant effort from Glenn Philips (60), got bowled out for 167. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen shared seven wickets. This defeat will dent New Zealand's net run rate and make their next clash against Pakistan a virtual knockout match. Pakistan Fans With Placard Reading 'Dil Dil South Africa' Spotted At MCA Stadium in Pune During NZ vs SA CWC 2023 Match, Picture Goes Viral!

South Africa Beat New Zealand by 190 Runs

🇿🇦 PROTEAS DROWN BLACK CAPS An batting masterclass from RVD(133) & QDK (114) to earn South Africa a victory in Pune. This was accompanied by brilliant bowling from Keshav Maharaj & Marco Jansen 👏 🇿🇦 move to the top of the #CWC23 standings 🔝#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/2cK2Dd9JSf — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)