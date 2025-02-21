South Africa kick-off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a dominant 107-run victory over Afghanistan at Karachi. South Africa batted first in the game and produced a solid batting performance riding on the partnership of Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton. The later ended up scoring a sensational century. Aiden Markam's solid finish powered the Proteas to a strong total of 315/6. Chasing it, Afghanistan could never gain momentum. Rahmat Shah was the only one to put up some resistance as Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder and Lungi Ngidi bowled them out for 208, helping the Proteas commence their campaign with a solid victory. Fake News Alert! Rachin Ravindra’s Iphone Was Not Stolen in Lahore, False Claims About New Zealand Cricketer Losing His Phone Before Champions Trophy 2025 Go Viral.

